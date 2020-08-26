FELONY ARRESTS
Jose P. Soto-Guzman, 22, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:23 p.m. Aug. 25 at Cooper Avenue and Frederick Street in Yuba City on suspicion of unlawful use of drugs or alcohol and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cecilia L. Santillan-Garcia, 19, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 6000 block of Gossett Way in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
David M. Appel, 45, of the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:16 a.m. Aug 25 in the 6100 block of Brophy Road in Marysville on suspicion of criminal threats. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Maria D.R. Mora Maciel, 54, of Salem, Ore., was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 600 block of D Street in Marysville on suspicion of aggravated battery with serious bodily injury. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Robert N. Jackson, 38, West Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 25 on State Route 99 north of Riego Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Crystal J. Damian, 30, of the 1200 block of Baulieu Drive, Bay Point, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 24 on State Route 20 at Hallwood Blvd. in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.