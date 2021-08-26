FELONY ARRESTS
Gabrielle Ruybal, 18, of the 1700 block of Linda Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 600 block of Reeves Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of robbery and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erotika Silva, 23, of the 2300 block of Walnut Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:25 a.m. Aug. 25 at her residence on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and possessing a controlled substance for sale. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Walter Medina, 34, of the 2600 block of Laurellen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 7:25 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Walnut Street, Sutter, on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jennifer Northern, 37, of the 10000 block of Larkin Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 400 block of Queens Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of grand theft. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.