FELONY ARRESTS
David Lam, 37, of Sacramento was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at Sacramento Avenue, Fish Ladder, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Josue Guzman-Gonzalez, 26, of the 1800 block of McCune Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 24 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Cortes, 34, of the 6000 block of Gossett Way, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:11 p.m. Aug. 23 at Ainsley Avenue and Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kareena Sumait, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:24 p.m. Aug. 25 at Starbend Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Billy James Hammett, 38, of the 1000 block of 11th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:43 a.m. Aug. 25 at 3900 block of Shimered Road, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ralph Stewart Hill Jr., 44, of the 600 block of D Street Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:49 p.m. Aug. 24 at the 1400 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of obstruction/resistance of an executive police officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jaime Lovida Snook, 40, of the 900 block of Jacob Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:52 a.m. Aug. 24 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mathew Thomas Johnson, 38, homeless, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:08 a.m. Aug. 24 at Watermark Plaza, on suspicion of possessing materials for the purpose of making a destructive device. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Johnathan Mathew Carlile, 49, of the 800 block of La Porte, Rackerby, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 8 a.m. Aug. 24 at his own resistance, on suspicion of possession of an assault weapon. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Stephen Gates, 38, of the 2600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. Aug. 24 at the 900 block of Taber Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donald Dorsey Hopson, 64, of the 1900 block of the 2600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:59 a.m. Aug. 25 at the 1200 block of Rideout Way. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alan Gerardo Vega, 35, of the 2200 block of Werner Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 a.m. Aug. 24 at Larson Street and McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
