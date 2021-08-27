FELONY ARRESTS
Brett Wilkerson, 41, of Wasilla, Alaska, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:59 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 2300 block of Michigan Court, Yuba City, on suspicion of false imprisonment and receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roland S. Benoit, 47, of the 1600 block of Oak Park Drive, Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 26 at his residence on suspicion of committing three or more sexual acts with a child and committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miranda Gonzalez, 31, of the 900 block of Barry Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 900 block of N Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Gill, 32, of the 4900 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the NET-5 at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 26 at his residence on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James T.K. Cantrell, 25, of the 1000 block of Fleda Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:39 a.m. Aug. 26 at River Oaks Boulevard and Highway 70 on suspicion of evading a peace officer and vehicle theft. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Amy E. Zezulak, 47, of Davis, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4:08 a.m. Aug. 26. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.