FELONY ARRESTS
Javier Ramos, 29, of the 9700 block of Broadway, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Lujan Sr., 36, of the 200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:42 a.m. Aug. 2 on Plumas Street at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of manufacturing, possession or sale of brass knuckles, manufacturing, possession or sale of a leaded cane or billy club, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance, possession maijuana while driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with a suspended license and failure to provide valid registration. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alonzo Crosby, 58, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:10 p.m. July 30 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender with a prior conviction. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Laune Erickson, 65, of the 600 block of Sutter Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. July 30 in the 600 block of Sutter Street Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with force likely to cause great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Hill III, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 a.m. July 31 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael Conner, 27, of the 5400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. July 31 in the river bottoms on suspicion of arson. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Enrique Chavez, 37, of the 500 block of Marie Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 1 at Percy Road and Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and multiple parole violations. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adam W. O’Neal, 55, of the 2100 block of Tiffany Walk, Manteca, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:37 p.m. July 30 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and shoplifting. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jorge Bustos Jr., 26, of the 800 block of N. Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:42 p.m. July 30 on N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and a parole violation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael G. Anderson, 51, of 35 Sunset Road, Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. July 30 in the 7200 block of Marysville Road on suspicion of public intoxication and felony resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy L. Conley, 34, of Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:59 a.m. July 31 in the 800 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Ronald Graves, 41, of the 9500 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:59 p.m. July 31 in the 9500 block of Live Oak Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vladimir Pavliukov, 21, of Lindwood, Wash., was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:46 p.m. July 31 at the 7-11 on Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jerland Mack II, 21, of the 9700 block of Richmond Way. Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:22 a.m. Aug. 1 on Richards Avenue in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jessie Bailey, 60, of the 1700 block of Charlotte Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:34 a.m. Aug. 1 on Sawtelle Avenue at Wilson Road on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, failure to provide vehicle registration and failure to display license plates. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Luis Amezuca, 27, of the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. July 31 on Plumas Avenue at Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded handgun, manufacturing or sale of large capacity magazines, and speeding. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Navarro, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:18 a.m. July 31 on Spiva Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cristian Lopez-Lopez, 21, of the 600 block of A Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:28 p.m. July 31 in the 1600 block of Franklin Avenue in Yuba City in suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, DUI causing great bodily injury and driving without a license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Savannah R. Marquez, 22, of the 4900 block of Marconi Avenue, Carmichael, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:56 p.m. July 31 on State Route 70. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.