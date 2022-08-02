FELONY ARRESTS

Kevin Cheng Vang, 18, of the 5500 block of South Ghedhill Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, rape by force or fear, sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

