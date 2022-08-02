Kevin Cheng Vang, 18, of the 5500 block of South Ghedhill Road, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 1 at his own residence, on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, rape by force or fear, sexual penetration with a foreign object and oral copulation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jeremiah Jesse James, 43, of the 900 block of Jacobs Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:15 p.m. July 31 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Asatullaevi Rawshanov Alisher, 41, of Florida, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:45 p.m. Aug. 1 at the 4500 block of Skyway Drive, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyler William Parker, 38, of the 700 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 1 at the 2200 block of Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Devin William Brown, 26, of the 700 block of Ostrom Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 1 at the 700 block of Yuba Street, Marysville, on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Veronica Renee Sanders, 30, of the 1600 block of 5th Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:37 a.m. July 30 at the 1600 block of 5th Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jared Alexander Smith, 37, of the 100 block of Melton Way, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 4 a.m. July 30 at the 400 block of D Street, Wheatland, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua Weber, 37, of the 2000 block of Becky Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:12 a.m. July 31 at Franklin Avenue and Clark. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jason Edward Mundee, 44, of the 1800 block of Sierra Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 2 at State Highway 20, Yuba County. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mary Carol Abbott, 63, of Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:13 p.m. July 28 at the 16000 block of Willow Glen Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Paul Anthony Mahoney, 33, of Atwater, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:13 a.m. July 30 at State Highway 70, Olivehurst. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Seth Landers Jr., 27, of the 3400 block of Americana Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:54 a.m. July 30 at 4th and E Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Francisco Javier Guzman-Marquez, 33, of the 1400 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:09 p.m. July 30 at Marysville Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Rubin Maish Pagnay, 29, of the 2000 block of Nicholas Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:19 a.m. July 31 at the 300 block of D Street, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hector Edward Lambert, 38, of Tucson, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:02 a.m. July 31 at State Highway 70 at Boyer Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.