Amarrea Gill, 26, of the 900 block of Beymer Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 1 at the 1900 block of Red Haven, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Martin Gonzalez, 23, of the 1100 block of McMullen Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 1 at the 1900 block of Red Haven, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed and possession of ammunition and a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Pamela Jones-Zimmerman, 33, of the 1900 block of Woodleaf Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:37 p.m. Aug. 1 at Blue Oak Drive and Stephen Way, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Gomez, 30, of Gridley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 a.m. Aug. 1 at the 4700 block of Powerline Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jorge Santoyo, 37, of Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 1 at Butte House Road, east of Butte Road. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kassidy Scott-Hopkins, 21, of the 1600 block of Gold Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4 a.m. Aug. 1 at Plumas and B Street. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.