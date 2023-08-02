FELONY ARRESTS

Amarrea Gill, 26, of the 900 block of Beymer Loop, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department  at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 1 at the 1900 block of Red Haven, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale while armed. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you