FELONY ARRESTS
Nicholas Christopher Paul, 27, of the 1700 block of Reagan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3 p.m. Aug. 28 at his own residence on suspicion of battery, involving great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chase Hammonds Patrick, 24, of the 7000 block of Rice Way, Yuba City, arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:49 a.m.. Aug. 28 at the 1100 block of Willow Glen Drive on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mathew James Johnson, 28, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:56 a.m.. Aug. 28 at the 900 block of Shasta Street on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Lee Malcolm, 22, of the 7000 block of California Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:20 p.m. Aug. 28 at the 2000 block of First Street, Live Oak on suspicion of spousal abuse involving injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.