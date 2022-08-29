FELONY ARRESTS
Ricardo Bacon, 31, of the 1700 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of forgery over $950, making or passing factitious checks, second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sara Hollis, 23, of the 2500 block of Maple Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:38 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Garcia, 27, of the 10200 block of Monarch Drive, Bakersfield, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:20 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 4700 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree burglary and damaging or destroying a wireless device to prevent help. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adolfo Ponce-Diaz, 21, of the 95900 block of Court Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 4700 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of second degree robbery, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, damaging or destroying a wireless device to prevent help and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Osvaldo Heredia, 34, of the 2300 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:36 p.m. Aug. 26 on Elm Street at P Street in Live Oak on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason Borsberry, 41, of the 300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 300 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, second degree burglary, trespassing, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Atkins, 36, of the 200 block of S. Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 27 on S. Lawrence Avenue north of Mercia Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gary G. Hampton Sr., 56, of the 5500 block of Arboga Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:22 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 5500 block of Arboga Road in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chanh J. Saeyang, 57, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:43 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 1700 block of Broadway Street in Olivehurst on suspicion of burglary, receiving known stolen property and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Corrinna Cox, 57, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:42 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 300 block of Lawrence Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Heather Hill, 39, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in Stockton on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol causing bodily injury, hit and run causing death or injury, possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop light, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with a license suspended for a previous DUI conviction, evading with willful disregard for safety and violation of parole. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Melo, 22, of the 1100 block of Koch Lane, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:18 p.m. Aug. 26 on Live Oak Boulevard at Washington Street in Live Oak. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nancy Hernandez, 41, of the 1400 block of Ramirez Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 27 on Colusa Avenue at Shasta Street in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Spurgeon, 25, of the 2300 block of Elmer Avenue, Sutter County, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:25 a.m. Aug. 28 on Boy Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and evading. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alynia Ten, 21, of the 300 block of McRea Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:39 a.m. Aug. 28 on northbound Highway 70 just north of Highway 99 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, child endangerment and driving without a license. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Marcus A. Cortez, 27, of the 800 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 3:38 a.m. Aug. 26 on Highway 65 at Hooper Street in Wheatland. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Ryan G. Hazell, 28, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:18 p.m. Aug. 26 on Laurellen Road at Highway 70 in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Michael L. Milligan, 50, of the 8600 block of Brodie Street, Elk Grove, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26 on Forty Mile Road at Plumas Arboga Road. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jordan K. Reitzel, 24, of the 1700 block of Beechwood Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:56 a.m. Aug. 28 in the 300 block of Fifth Street in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.