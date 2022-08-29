FELONY ARRESTS

Ricardo Bacon, 31, of the 1700 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:39 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City on suspicion of forgery over $950, making or passing factitious checks, second degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

