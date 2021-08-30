FELONY ARRESTS
Quadarius Ditto-Lee, 21, of the 1300 block of Gavin Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 7:48 p.m. Aug. 29 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shawn Hodge, 42, of the 1700 block of Sandpiper Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:34 p.m. Aug. 29 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anakaren Navarro Chaidez, 27, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on Harkey Way, south of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ranjit Brar, 40, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29 on Harkey Way, south of Del Norte Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, transporting a controlled substance for sale, and possessing a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marco A. Lopez Garibay, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:25 a.m. Aug. 29 on Highway 65 at West Wise Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Hill, 46, of the 1100 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:52 p.m. Aug. 28 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chad McCurdy, 30, of the 1400 block of Paseo Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:47 a.m. Aug. 28 at Paseo Avenue and Kent Avenue on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kuljinder Shergill, 34, of the 700 block of Anna Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:46 a.m. Aug. 28 at his residence on suspicion of robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Juarez, 20, of the 5500 block of Alicia Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:31 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 300 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Escobedo, 25, of the 7200 block of Doc Adams Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:53 p.m. Aug. 28 on Kennedy Drive at Hooper Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Nugent, 37, of San Francisco, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 9:43 p.m. Aug. 28 at Fourth Street and C Street, Wheatland. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan Gibson, 29, of the 2300 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 28 at Highway 20 and Rocca Way, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Terrell Roach, 25, of the 1900 block of Quail Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:43 a.m. Aug. 28 on Franquette Drive. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kainan Motley, 20, of the 1400 block of Bancroft Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:02 p.m. Aug. 27 on Gray Avenue, north of Forbes Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Colby Lemke, 42, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:21 p.m. Aug. 27 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James Pierre, 34, of the 1900 block of Whitewater Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:21 a.m. Aug. 27 on Highway 70. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.