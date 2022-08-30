DUI ARRESTS
James Michael Anderson, 55, of Oakland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 29 at Marysville Road and State Highway 20. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott Minchuck, 59, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 28 at Marya and South Barrett Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaime Martin, 42, of the 700 block of April Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 29 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Uriostegui, 31, of the 1600 block of Hooper Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 p.m. Aug. 29 at Shasta and Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
