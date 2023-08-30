Jeffrey Pruett, 37, of the 14000 block of Fountain House Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 1300 block of Bogue Road, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tanis Myers, 31, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 1300 block of Bogue Road, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lamont Ray, 28, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Probation Department at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 600 block of Forbes Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Walter Sanders, 47, of the 1100 block of Franklin Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 29 at Perkins and Market, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Elizabeth Callaway-Delozier, 29, of the 5800 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 29 in Yuba City, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Salvador Perez-Zapien, 42, of the 17000 block of Pepper Street, Knights Landing, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:03 p.m. Aug. 29 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Corey Montuya, 41, of the 700 block of Zupan Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 29 at Bridge and Gray. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.