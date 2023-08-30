FELONY ARRESTS

Jeffrey Pruett, 37, of the 14000 block of Fountain House Road, Dobbins, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 1300 block of Bogue Road, on suspicion of possession of ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

