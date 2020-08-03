FELONY ARRESTS
Todd D. Vance, 30, of the 2100 block of Summerfield Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 7520 block of Nelson Street, Sutter, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Rios III, 30, of the 4490 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 2 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Zolton L. Mitchell, 43, of the 310 block of 8th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 2 on Highway 70 at North Beale Road on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Joshua E. Paulin, 42, of San Jose, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:59 p.m. Aug. 1 at Littlejohn Road and Holly Tree Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property and providing false registration. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Surjit S. Cheema, 42, of the 1650 block of Tamarack Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:21 p.m. Aug. 1 at Colusa Avenue and Orange Street, Yuba City, on suspicion of evading a peace officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Ramirez Jr., 29, of the 1120 block of Grand Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:28 p.m. July 31 at Grand Avenue and Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Magdalena Stricklin, 27, of the 700 block Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 3:30 p.m.. July 31 at the 400 block of South Colusa Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of driving a car without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Root-Peterson, 23, of the 1500 block of Gray Avenue,Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department, at 6 p.m. July 30 at his own residence on suspicion of resisting arrest and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sheldon L. Kilpack, 20, of San Francisco, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:55 a.m. Aug. 2 on River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William T. Coker, 47, of Palermo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 1. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William J. Mullin, 59, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 a.m. Aug. 1 at South Walton Avenue and Lincoln Road, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Mario A. Vargas, 36, of the 400 block of First Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. July 31. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David H. Brown, 45, of the 3060 block of Kennedy Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:29 p.m. July 31 at Roosevelt Road and Hooper Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Emilio Cuevas, 28, of the 1400 block of Stewart Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m. July 31 at the jail front window He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stuart Barker, 35, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:22 p.m. July 30 at Highway 99 at Central. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Rojas, 32, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:22 p.m. July 30 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.