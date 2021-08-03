FELONY ARRESTS
Trevor James Ardito, 22, of the 1100 block of Willow Glen Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 a.m. Aug. 3 at Simpson Lane and Babington Avenue on suspicion of evading a police officer He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Khristopher Hawkins, 39, of the 1500 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:31 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher Ivan Gonzalez, 25, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at State Route 70 at Feather River boulevard. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.