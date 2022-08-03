FELONY ARRESTS

Jonathan Jovanie Rivera-Lopez, 18, of the 4100 block of Donald Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 2 at McGowan Parkway and Evelyn Drive, on suspicion of possession of a short barrel rifle and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

