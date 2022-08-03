Jonathan Jovanie Rivera-Lopez, 18, of the 4100 block of Donald Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:41 a.m. Aug. 2 at McGowan Parkway and Evelyn Drive, on suspicion of possession of a short barrel rifle and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ashley Burwell, 28, of the 1500 block of Hayne Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 2 at Highway 99 and Sunsweet Boulevard, on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and bringing drugs into a jail/prison. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Megan Peterson, 26, of the 2700 block of Elm Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 2 at the 1400 block of Bridge Street, on suspicion of burglary in the second degree. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kevin Lunsted, 41, of the 100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:48 a.m. Aug. 2 at the 2500 block of Jefferson Avenue, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 26, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:42 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Xavier Sebastian Quintana, 27, of the 1700 block of Jaime Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 3 at Hammonton-Smartsville Road and North Beale Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Scott Lee Potter, 34, of the 1600 block of Cattail Court, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 2 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, Marysville. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.