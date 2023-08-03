Mauricio Jose Rodales, 19, of the 1000 block of Manor Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm and vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Curtis Rhoades, 61, of the 9300 block of Loma Rica Road, Loma Rica, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. Aug. 2 at B Street and Clark Avenue, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Tanner, 40, of Gridley, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:22 a.m. Aug. 2 at Walmart, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.