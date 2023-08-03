FELONY ARRESTS

Mauricio Jose Rodales, 19, of the 1000 block of Manor Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm and vandalism. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail. 

