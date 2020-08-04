FELONY ARRESTS
Karla C. Ornelas, 25, of the 3000 block of Scandre Drive, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10: 47 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Timothy J. Crownover, 30, of the 6200 block of Dunning Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:35 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and violating the terms of post release community supervision. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas A. Sanchez, 32, of the 6000 block of Gosser Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:51 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of Lindhurst Avenue in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeffery F. Allen, 60, of the 19200 block of Mathew Road, Wheatland, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:16 a.m. Aug. 4 on the 19200 block of Mathew Road in Wheatland on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.