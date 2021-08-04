FELONY ARRESTS
Victor Estrada, 27, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 on Shanghai Bend Road at the levee in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, committing a felony while on release or bail and failure to appear on felony charges. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sonia M. Vega, 28, of the 1700 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:53 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 800 block of Cedar Lane in Olivehurst on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Tony L. Campbell Jr., of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 6000 block of College View Drive in Marysville on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Alberto A. Martinez, 35, of the 1700 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:55 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 1100 block of H Street in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving with a restricted license and evading. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Haylee Marie C.R. Jasso, 25, of the 500 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 3 at 500 McDevitt Drive in Wheatland on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.