FELONY ARRESTS

Jorge Lopez, 40, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:12 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

