Jorge Lopez, 40, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:12 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven Cody Hunter Jr., 31, of the 8400 block of O’Brien Road, Smartsville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, noon Aug. 3 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mark Hamby, 77, of the 700 block of Winship Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:48 a.m. Aug. 3 at the 900 block of Tharp Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nancy Moua, 37, of the 1900 block of Fall River Drive, Edgewater, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Pablo Velasquez, 47, of the 10000 block of State Highway 70, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:08 p.m. Aug. 3 at the 700 block of Yuba Street, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Louis Razo, 43, of the 5800 block of Rupert Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:20 p.m. Aug. 3 at the 700 block of Yuba Street, on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, attempted kidnapping, assault with a firearm and battery likely involving serious injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hardeep Singh, 28, of the 1100 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 p.m. Aug. 2 at the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of battery on a spouse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kaylin Stovall, 23, of Arcata, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:31 p.m. Aug. 2 at State Highway 20, east of Rocha. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Erica Kehoe, 23, of the 500 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrolat 8:53 a.m. Aug. 3 at State Highway 99 north at State Highway 113. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Wright, 57, of the 1100 block of Tara Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 3 at Jones Road and Teesdale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.