FELONY ARRESTS
Aaron Edward Plumleigh, 34, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Rio Inn, on suspicion of possession of tear gas as a prohibited person. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Joseph Armand Abrams, 41, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the 800 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of prostitution and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Brandon Tannehill, 29, of the 800 block of Louise Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and assault with a deadly weapon likely causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dionicia Casablanca, 20, of the 1200 block of Melton Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:54 p.m. Aug. 2 at Gray Avenue and Melton Drive, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ronald Delbianco, 53, of the 9500 block of Poplar Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 3 at the 10000 block of State Highway 99, Live Oak, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely not a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Spencer Keck, 24, of the 8600 block of Kent Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:52 a.m. Aug. 3 at the 900 block of State Highway 20, ste, C, in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
