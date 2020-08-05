FELONY ARRESTS
Marlon K. Mader, 50, of the 1000 block of Norwich Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:48 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of Norwich Way in Yuba City on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Chris W. Aaberg, 48, of the 400 block of East 13th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:06 p.m. Aug. 4 on E. Thirteenth and Freeman Streets in Marysville on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a leaded weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violating a protective order. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Homero Bucio-Villasenor, 57, of the 800 block of South El Dorado Street, San Mateo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3 on State Route 99 south of Clark Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.