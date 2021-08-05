FELONY ARRESTS
Thomas E. Mehler, 26, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 4 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and kidnapping. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Melvin A. Garcia-Vargas, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 4 on Highway 70 on suspicion of exhibiting a firearm in an occupied vehicle and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexander Mitchell, 27, of Rough and Ready, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 700 block of Fourth Street, Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and dissuading a witness from testifying. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Steven Liv, 29, of the 3400 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 4 at Railroad Avenue and Richland Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Gray, 32, of the 1700 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 a.m. Aug. 4 at Railroad Avenue and Richland Road on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Isabelle Rivera, 23, of the 1700 block of Huston Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1600 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.