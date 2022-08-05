Andrew Hackler, 30, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hugo Adame, 52, of the 900 block of Oakview Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department , 11:33 p.m. Aug. 3 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephan Carmean, 40, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 4 at the 1400 block of Colusa Highway, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Roseveare, 31, of the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:28 p.m. Aug. 4 at Plumas Street and Queens Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Benjamin Orneales, 58, of the 1400 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City was arrested by the Bail Bond Surrender at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the 8100 block of King Road, Loomis, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan Javier Alaniz, 52, of the 2200 block of Olive Court, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:07 p.m. Aug. 4 at Rancho and Ostrom Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Verne Ezra Tanguay, 29, of the 400 block of East 13th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11 p.m. Aug. 4 at State Highway 70 and Magnolia. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.