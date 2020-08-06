FELONY ARRESTS
Tracy L. Regan, 55, of the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2 a.m. Aug. 6 on suspicion of evading a peace officer and fleeing an officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Andres M. Moran, 29, of the 1400 block of Covillaud Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 5 at his residence on suspicion of cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kassidy J. M. Dunn, 20, of the 200 block of Bogue Road, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 400 block of Lemon Street on suspicion of hit and run resulting in injury or death. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo E. Delgado-Valencia, 26, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1 a.m. Aug. 5 on Highway 99 on suspicion of driving a car without consent, and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.