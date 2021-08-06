FELONY ARRESTS
Anthony S. Lambert, 49, of the 1600 block of Gold Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 5 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas C. Morales, 44, of the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12 p.m. Aug. 5 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm, threatening to commit a crime, and elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Roberto Cuevas Sr., 53, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10:48 a.m. Aug. 5 at Feather River Boulevard and North Beale Road, Linda, on suspicion of robbery and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Erik Pietz, 48, of the 800 block of Kimball Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 5 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jeremy Hammons, 30, of the 2500 block of Oswald Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 1500 block of Barry Road on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Wesly FigueroaMartinez, 23, of the 10000 block of Luther Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 5 at Richards Avenue and Cole Court. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles Salas, 32, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:18 a.m. Aug. 5 on Garden Highway, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Hilario Garcia-Garcia, 36, of the 100 block of Del Monte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 4 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.