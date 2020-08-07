FELONY ARRESTS
Cedrick L. Peavy, 57, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:41 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 1120 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Michael A. Arechar, 32, of the 1100 block of East 22nd Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 1740 block of Hall Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with force. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ian T. Wray, 23, of the 1230 block of Williams Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Noah K.A. Lambert, 25, of the 1390 block of Snowy Egret Street, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:34 a.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James M. Jeremiah, 35, homeless, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:32 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of carrying a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert D. Davidson, 33, of the 5720 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathan K. Alcaraz-Fraire, 22, of the 10200 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:51 p.m. Aug. 6 at Railroad Avenue and Bogue Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.