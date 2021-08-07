FELONY ARRESTS
Davis B. Chaussee, 39, of Orangevale, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 7:32 a.m. Aug. 7 in the 1600 block of North Beale Road, Marysville, on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
William Aubuchon, Sr., 40, of the 2500 block of El Centro Boulevard, Nicolaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 12 a.m. Aug. 7 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrew Jarvis, 38, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:34 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 1700 block of Wildflower Circle on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David Allen, 49, of the 600 block of Gabriel Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Timothy Joseph, 55, of the 700 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Aug. 6 at his residence on suspicion of false imprisonment, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, and assault with intent to commit rape. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
John Ramirez, 54, of the 300 block of Pelican Place, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Aug. 6 at B Street and Marie Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Scott Eaquoiya, 20, of the 1200 block of Kenny Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of dissuading a witness from testifying and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. They were booked into Sutter County Jail.