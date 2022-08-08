FELONY ARRESTS

Keith Schwartz, 57, of the 2600 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 7 on Date Street at N Street in Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and battery causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

