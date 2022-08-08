FELONY ARRESTS
Keith Schwartz, 57, of the 2600 block of Date Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 7 on Date Street at N Street in Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and battery causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Amber Thomas, 58, of the 700 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:11 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 700 block of Almond Street in Yuba City on suspicion of check fraud, two counts of failure to appear and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jonathan Gibson, 30, of the 2300 block of Hall Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 7 on Palora Avenue at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages and trespassing. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaswinder Singh, 40, of the 1200 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:58 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Crest Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Griego, 45, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 7 on Cooper Avenue at Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, trespassing and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Bernell Barmore, 29, of the 400 block of Garden Highway, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 400 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, committing a felony while released on bail and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Atwood, 25, of 22 Michigan Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 6 on Plumas Street at Forbes Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, obstructing and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Stephen Lal, 44, of the 900 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:27 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 1400 block of Whyler Road in Yuba City on suspicion of identity theft, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of a stolen vehicle, being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and four counts of possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Zuniga Sr., 35, of the 100 block of Percy Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:52 a.m. Aug. 7 on Central Avenue at Dorman Avenue on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shawna L. Robinson, 33, of Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 4 on Highway 70 at Mayer Road on suspicion of criminal threats, being under the influence of a controlled substance and obstructing. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
James P. Watson, 46, of the 5900 block of Garden Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:33 a.m. Aug. 6 in East Linda on suspicion of evading, reckless driving, obstruction, driving without a license and failure to provide valid proof of vehicle insurance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jose J. Banuelos, 39, of the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:48 p.m. Aug. 7 on Highway 70 at Olivehurst Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Christopher Diaz, 34, of the 10000 block of P Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 6 on Pease Road at E. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City on suspicion of two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Marks, 38, of the 500 block of Riverside Avenue, Roseville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:10 a.m. Aug. 7 on southbound Highway 70 at Striplin Road. They were booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Holly Beidler, 35, of the 1700 block of El Veranda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:37 a.m. Aug. 8 on Butte House Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Rosendo Castro-Garcia, 20, of the 300 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:19 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher, driving without a license, failure to have working headlights and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ramon Nunez-Sandoval, 35, of the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Woodbridge Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting arrest and three counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lanie Santiago, 31, of the 900 block of Oak Lane, Rio Linda, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:20 p.m. Aug. 5 on Highway 99 at State Route 20 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and speeding over 100 miles per hour. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Osvaldo Heredia, 34, of the 2300 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:41 p.m. Aug. 5 on Sam Rider Way in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Travis Luster, 29, transient, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:16 p.m. Aug. 5 on Colusa Avenue at Rockholt Way in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and destroying or concealing evidence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexa Oliva, 26, of the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of E. Onstott Road in Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Guzman, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:05 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charice Bushey, 45, of the 1000 block of Greenhaven Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:07 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 10900 block of Greenhaven Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of disorderly conduct while under the influence of drugs. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gurneet Singh, 27, of the 700 block of Allen Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m. Aug. 6 on Colusa Avenue at Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .04 percent or higher while driving passengers for hire. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Braeden Taylor, 20, of the 400 block of Kilkare Lane, Chico, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:10 a.m Aug. 7 in the 1000 block of Tharp Road in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alan A. Waseta, 46, of the 300 block of Lynn Way, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 9:25 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 300 block of E Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Daniel V. Eddy, 36, transient, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3:34 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 900 block of 14th Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Igor Slabosnitkiy, 36, of the 2700 block of Primo Way, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 6 on Highway 70 at Olivehurst Avenue in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Aaron J. Helman, 39, of the 1100 block of A Swezy Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 6:57 p.m. Aug. 6 on Ninth Street at High Street in Marysville on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of an open container in a park and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Darly T. Pham, 35, of the 3600 block of Buhler Way, North Highlands, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:48 a.m. Aug. 7 at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.