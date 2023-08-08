FELONY ARRESTS

Brandy Hultz, 52, of the 2600 block of Ramsdell Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:14 p.m. Aug. 7 at the 2800 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you