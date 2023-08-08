Brandy Hultz, 52, of the 2600 block of Ramsdell Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:14 p.m. Aug. 7 at the 2800 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, on suspicion of burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paul Morgan, 37, of the 200 block of Wilbur Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 7 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shelby Lynn Elling-Lock, 31, of the 1900 block of 9th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 5:29 p.m. Aug. 7 at the 1900 block of 9th Avenue, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Pablo Salinas Nunez, 35, of the 500 block of Park View Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:51 p.m. Aug. 6 at the 100 block of Sumner Street. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Sherish Balderaz, 38, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:32 p.m. Aug. 6 at the 1100 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.