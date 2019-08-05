FELONY arrests
Alexandria Phillips, 22, of the 2500 block of Jefferson Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department Aug. 4 at Plumas Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Charles G. Crabtree, 41, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Louise Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon-not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Peter V. Edwards, 38, of the 800 block of Casandra Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:18 a.m. Aug. 2 at Harter Parkway on suspicion of obstructing or resisting arrest. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rick A. Cota, 31, of the 1400 block of Aptos Creek Court, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:15 p.m. Aug. 4 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rudy T. Gonzalez, 33, of the 1200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 4 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Christopher J. Bouler, 26, of the 50 block of Aldridge Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:40 a.m. Aug. 4 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tyrese Pierce, 39, of Alabama, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:47 a.m. Aug. 3 at D and 9th streets on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon-not a firearm, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and kidnapping. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Reyna M. Ramirez, 20, of the 1300 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:49 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James A. Murphy-Curt, 29, of the 500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 3 at Queens Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachel A. Bergen, 29, of Benicia, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:41 a.m. Aug. 3 at Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Castro Ramirez, 19, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:06 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 200 block of Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alex L. Rojas, 20, of the 1200 block of Johnson Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 700 block of Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elias Urquidez, 32, of the 900 block of Clinton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:33 p.m. Aug. 4 at Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alexander L. Shelton, 21, of the 2800 block of Cedar Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department Aug. 4 at Plumas Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Purdy, 23, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 700 block of E Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Julio C. Gonzalez-Aguilar, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:10 a.m. Aug. 3 at Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.