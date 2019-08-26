FELONY arrests
Brandon L. Andrews, 34, of the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 25 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cristian J. Chavez, 19, of the 600 block of Astrid Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:45 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 6100 block of Gosset Way on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Raul Fernandez, 31, of the 1900 block of Hammonton-Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 2400 block of Hall Street on suspicion of assault a peace officer, obstructing or resisting an executive officer and cruelty to a child. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose Lara, 22, of the 100 block of South Lawrence Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 700 block of Cooper Avenue on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David C. Lara, 24, of the 700 block of Cooper Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at his residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Robert J. Guerrero, 31, of the 1700 block of Rio Vista Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:59 p.m. Aug. 25 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Todd E. E. Long, 36, of the 700 block of Scirocco Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:35 a.m. Aug. 25 at the intersection of Washington Avenue and East Onstott Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elias H. Almora, 35, of the 2700 block of Eureka Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:25 a.m. Aug. 25 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jose L. Chavez, 28, of Davis was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:12 a.m. Aug. 25 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon M. Craig, 32, of the 1200 block of Payne Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:11 a.m. Aug. 25 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eriberto D. Martinez, 41, of the 1800 block of Park Circle, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:41 a.m. Aug. 25 on Del Norte. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
James E. Stallins, 58, of the 2200 block of Pepperwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:11 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 1300 block of Franklin Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Satnam Singh, 23, of the 1800 block of Josephene Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:06 p.m. Aug. 24 on Ninth Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Khuong Q. Le, 41, of the 1200 block of Plumas Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:44 p.m. Aug. 24 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Joy J. Barton, 47, of Marysville was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 4:02 a.m. Aug. 24 on Highway 20. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Alexander S. Ali, 23, of the 1200 block of Hillcrest Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:08 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 1300 block of Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony A. Cooper, 21, of the 500 block of Park Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:33 a.m. Aug. 24 on Acacia Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Luis Velasquez, 41, of the 400 block of Miles Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:25 p.m. Aug. 23 on Percy Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Cayla J. Meyer, 20, of the 1400 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:57 p.m. Aug. 23 at Carl’s Jr. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.