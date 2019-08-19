FELONY arrests
William L. Aubuchon, 38, of the 2500 block of El Centro Blvd., East Nicholaus, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 1:59 a.m. Aug. 18 at his residence on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eric B. Peterson, 23, of the 1700 block of Cherry Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:04 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 400 block of Fourth Street on suspicion of arson. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Anthony L. Hiatt, 56, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1100 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Nicholas K. Hayes, 25, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 1:42 p.m. Aug. 18 at North Beale Road and Woodland Drive on suspicion of possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Travelle J. Ward, 25, of the 11800 block of Appolon Drive, Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 10:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 700 block of Yuba Street on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI arrests
Manvir K. Gill, 26, of the 1100 block of Shaylene Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Church and Walnut streets. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Laura Dominguis, 45, of the 1700 block of Jeffrey Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:33 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Sixth and Chestnut streets. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Christian D. Meehan, 24, of the 1500 block of Treeneedle Road, Point Pleasant, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 12:21 a.m. Aug. 18 at Highway 65 and Oakley Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.