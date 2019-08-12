FELONY arrests
Anthony G. Anderson, 46, of the 200 block of E Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:11 p.m. Aug. 11 on E Street on suspicion of rape by force, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant and false imprisonment. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Shane A. Shippen, 42, of the 1500 block of Villa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 11 at his residence on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury a assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Chavez-Gonzalez, 28, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:48 a.m. Aug. 11 on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel Chavez, 28, of the 5900 block of Cohn Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3:27 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue on suspicion of assault with a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
George B. Sauceda, 47, of the 600 block of Seventh Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:11 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Sutter Street on suspicion of spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donovan M. Ellis, 23, homeless was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:06 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Larry D. Moore, 57, homeless was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 10 in the first block of Second Street on suspicion of spousal abuse and assault with great bodily injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Juan M. Ortiz, 27, of the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Reggie A. Aguilera, 28, of the 200 block of East 18th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:20 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 300 block of Bird Street on suspicion of a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jose L. Romero, 21, of Gridley was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 5:39 a.m. Aug. 10 at River Valley High School on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possessing or purchasing cocaine base, transporting or selling a controlled narcotic, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Alicia Y. Hernandez-Naranjo, 18, of Gridley was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s office at 5:39 a.m. Aug. 10 at River Valley High School on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, possessing or purchasing cocaine base, transporting or selling a controlled narcotic, and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Omar J. Higareda, 33, of Santa Ana was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6 a.m. Aug. 11 on Bridge Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Elizabeth G. Maldonado, 34, of the 1400 block of Whyler Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:40 a.m. Aug. 11 on Forbes Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Guillermo Torres, 21, of Antelope was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 11 on Highway 65. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angel Perez, 37, of the 1000 block of Garden Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 on Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.