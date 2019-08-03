FELONY arrests
Antonio Ortiz-Hernandez, 34, of the 6000 block of Alpine Way, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:09 p.m. Aug. 1 on Grey Avenue at Bridge Street on suspicion of driving with a suspended license after a DUI conviction, driving under the influence that resulted in injury, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter Coutny Jail.
Steven J. Craig, 33, of the 1600 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 2 on Ninth Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan L. Dorris, 25, of Twain Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 7:27 p.m. Aug. 2 on Olivehurst Avenue at Fifth Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of felony reckless evading, resisting arrests, harm to a K-9 unit or police horse and violation of probation. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Earl L.. Hollon, 66, of the 1500 block of Grey Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 3 a.m. Aug. 3 on the corner of Second Street and Garden Highway on suspicion of transportation of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a bicycle without lights. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI arrests
Dustin W. Thomas, 18, of the 6300 block of Ehrhardt Avenue, Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:16 a.m. Aug. 2 on Wilbur Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brenden W. Tabor, 21, of the 5000 block of Greenberry Drive, Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:58 a.m. Aug. 2 on State Route 70 south of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.