FELONY ARRESTS
William R. Morgan, 36, of the 700 block of Palora Avenue, Yuba City was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 8:38 a.m. Dec. 25 at his own residence on suspicion of elder abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jordan E. Braun, 23, of the 2500 block of Drummond Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 1:45 p.m. Dec. 25 at the 700 block of Palora Avenue, Yuba City on suspicion of carjacking and spousal abuse. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber N. Hines, 40, of Sacramento, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and Nuestro Road on suspicion of vandalism and burglary charges. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Raymond D. Warren, 31, of Oroville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:32 a.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and Nuestro Road on suspicion driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Kayla A. Nelson, 33, of the 2100 block of Deer Creek Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:04 p.m. Dec. 24 at the 1500 block of Poole Boulevard on suspicion of corporal injury involving a spouse. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Miguel A. Flores, 30, of the 800 block of Spiva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 24 at Lowe Avenue on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jessica C. Franco-Iglesias, 27, of the 300 block of John Tee Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 24 at John Tee and Samuel. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.