FELONY ARRESTS
Detria Sallie, 43, of the 5700 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department Dec. 4 at the 1300 block of Gray Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of assault and battery with the intent to commit great bodily injury and kidnapping. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel J. Godinez, 37, of the 500 block of Benton Street, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department, 8:52 a.m. Dec. 4 at his own residence on suspicion of possession of a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon S. Antrobus, 27, of the 1400 block of Wendell Way, Yuba City, was arrested by Yuba City Police Department, 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at Wendell Way at Washington Avenue, on suspicion of attempted burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert E. Mason, 34, of the 6300 block of Griffith Avenue Marysville, was arrested by Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, 5:08 p.m. Dec. 4 at Brubaker Lane, Live Oak, on suspicion of battery with the intent to commit great bodily injury and evading police disregarding public safety. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.