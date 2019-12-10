Felony Arrests:
Domingo L. Jimenez, 37, of the 5900 block of Aldridge Ave., Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:49 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 700 block of Yuba St. on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Robert A. Young, 21, of Antelope, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 9 at Yuba College on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Amber N. Morris, 23, of the 1700 block of Shoreline Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 9 at her residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Miguel Gamez Perez, 48, of Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:06 p.m. Dec. 8 on suspicion of felony DUI resulting in injury and hit and run.
He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Manvir K. Gill, 26, of the 1100 block of Shaylene Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:28 p.m. Dec. 8. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jaskiran S. Gill, 37, of the 1100 block of Sam Rider Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.