Felony Arrests:
Trinidad Solorzano-Lopez Jr., 32, of the 1900 block of Country Club Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at his residence on suspicion of obtaining personal identification and making a fictitious check. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lunea D. Tatlow-Dilling, 21, of the 500 block of Ainsley Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 16 on 6th and C Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Guillermo J. Gallardo, 20, of the 200 block of Shakewood Drive, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:17 a.m. Dec. 16 at his residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Antonio Quinonez, 28, of the 1200 block of Plumas St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:58 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 1800 block of Gray Ave. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marsea Bremmer, 38, of Browns Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 15. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.