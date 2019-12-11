Felony Arrests:
Kenneth A. Britt, 39, of Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Dec. 10 on suspicion of possessing metal knuckles. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Clifford J. Justus, 52, of the 600 block of Winslow Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 10 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily harm, abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Isaiah C. Douglas, 22, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in the 1100 block of 11th St., Marysville, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Damon L. Perkins, 48, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 10 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail.