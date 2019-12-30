Felony Arrests:
Ker Vang, 57, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 700 block of Yuba St., Marysville, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Laurie A. Shockley, 60, of Oregon House, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 29 at her residence on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm causing great bodily injury. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Ejay Cha, 20, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 29 on suspicion of altering a tear gas weapon and obstructing or resisting a peace officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sabrina M. Bonilla, 26, of Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 1500 block of Heather Drive, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lana D. Talamantes, 37, of the 660 block of Sutter St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 2 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 400 block of 6th St., Wheatland on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance or narcotics. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Rosio Flores Alvarez, 23, of the 6300 block of Melissa Court, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 30 on 7th and B Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Flavio Alvarez Perez, 28, of Woodland, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 28 on Highway 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Autumn M. Griffin, 47, of the 20 block of Orchard St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 28 on Highway 99. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jessica L. Hamilton, 25, of the 1800 block of Creekwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3 a.m. Dec. 28 on 5th and H Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Tyler J. Heard, 24, of the 750 block of Andrew Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 2:20 a.m. Dec. 28 on 5th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Fredrick L. Reed, 55, of Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 27 on 6th Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
David J. Mora, 24, of the 1800 block of Phillips Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:22 p.m. Dec. 27 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.