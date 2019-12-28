FELONY ARRESTS
Teri D. Weimer, 28, of the 900 block of H Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m. Dec. 27 at Mosquito Beach off of Second Street in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a bicycle without lights. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David T. Hand, 37, of the 1500 block of Camino De Flores, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. Dec. 27 on Kiley Avenue at Teegarden Avenue on suspicion of possession of a stolen trailer, receiving known stolen property and possession of burglary tools. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Alvarado, 33, of the 500 block of Rosalind Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:33 p.m. Nov. 27 on suspicion of possession of destructive or explosive devices, possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kristopher W.L. Hawkins, 38, of the 1500 block of Jones Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. Dec. 28 on Lincoln Road at Railroad Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of abuse. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Nathan R. Pelkey, 33, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 27 on State Route 99 north of Riego Road on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, felon possession of a controlled substance and possession of prescription sedatives or benzodiazepine drugs. He was booked into the Sutter Coutny Jail.
Kenneth M. Butler, 45, of the 800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. Dec. 28 on Olive Street at Reeves Avenue in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.