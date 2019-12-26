Felony Arrests:
Moises R. Salgado, 32, of the 4800 block of Tatum Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John H. Callahan, 47, of the 1500 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 p.m. Dec. 23 on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Lucero, 34, of the 5200 block of Acacia Way, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 6:32 p.m. Dec. 23 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John T. Collins, 61, of the 1300 block of Lemon St., Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 4:59 p.m. Dec. 23 on 9th and Willow Street on suspicion of cruelty to animals. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Thomas M. Akin, 31, of the 1100 block of Grand Ave., Linda, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4:53 p.m. Dec. 23 on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jonathan L. Rapp, 37, of the 5500 block of Trailhead Loop, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury and threatening a public official. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Damu J. Watts, 22, of the 340 block of Del Norte Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by Sutter County Probation at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at his residence on suspicion of being a felon in possession of ammunition and manufacturing a controlled substance. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Trevor N. Lowrey, 30, of the 1900 block of Elmer Ave., Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 8:26 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and false imprisonment.
William T. Ruiz, 50, of the 800 block of N Beale Road, Marysville, was arrested by Net-5 at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 23 at his residence on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and possessing narcotics. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Devon S.M. Termano, 31, of the 780 block of Chestnut St., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Chestnut Street on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury, robbery, and attempting to prevent a victim or witness from prosecuting. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Stephen C. Hardy, 57, of the 3100 block of Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2:40 a.m. Dec. 23 at his residence on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime or cause great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm, and battery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI Arrests:
Kyle L. Ridlon, 28, of the 2400 block of Tiptoe Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:18 p.m. Dec. 23. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Garrett Short, 24, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:54 a.m. Dec. 23 on Highway 70. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Damanda L. Ranney, 38, of Roseville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:15 p.m. Dec. 22. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.