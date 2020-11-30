FELONY ARRESTS
Patrick G. McMaster, 55, of Dustin Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:09 p.m. Nov. 29 on Highway 99 on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Sven A. Johnson, 37, of the 4100 block of Dan Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at his residence on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and elder abuse. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Berry A. Rogers, 61, of Dorena, Oregon, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:59 a.m. Nov. 29 on Franklin Road on suspicion of arson and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Jesus I. Romero, 29, of the 2100 block of Virgilia Lane, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:56 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue on suspicion of burglary and vandalism. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Kody C. Kelley, 33, of Sacramento was arrested by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 5 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Sutter Bypass Wildlife Area on suspicion of a felony in possession of a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky D. Jeffries, 37, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 700 block West Onstott Road on suspicion of possession of a dirk or dagger. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Stephanie E. Kearns, 64, of the 600 block of Jacob Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:52 p.m. Nov. 28 on East 12th Street. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Angel Zavala, 23, of the 400 block of East 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 28. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Higinio G. Tejada-Molina, 27, of the 300 block of McRae Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:50 p.m. Nov. 27 on Shasta Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Garbett M. Payne, 21, of the 2300 block of Elm Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 a.m. Nov. 27 at the intersection of Teegarden Avenue and Shasta Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.