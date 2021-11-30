FELONY ARRESTS
Ryan E. McLean, 26, of Modesto, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 10:13 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 700 block of E Street, Marysville, on suspicion of possessing marijuana for sale and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Theodor Soto, 37, of West Sacramento, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:56 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, on suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sean Neel, 34, of the 400 block of Alemar Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:47 p.m. Nov. 29 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Corey Greathouse, 41, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:45 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 1000 block of Sutter Street. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Caitlin Holden, 27, of the 3300 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Nov. 29 at Lincoln Road and Garden Highway. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.