Brittany Keeton, 32, of the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 28 at the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a weapon as a prisoner. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chad Mccurdy, 31, of the 2900 block of Sabina Court, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:35 p.m. Nov. 28 at Super Power Mart, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Emmie Camacho, 23, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:08 p.m. Nov. 29 at the 400 block of George Washington Boulevard, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nathaniel Perry, 27, of the 1600 block of Redding Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:57 a.m. Nov. 29 at the 5900 block of Park Avenue, Linda, on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship and possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.