FELONY ARRESTS

Brittany Keeton, 32, of the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:53 p.m. Nov. 28 at the 200 block of South Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of possessing a weapon as a prisoner. She was booked into Sutter County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you