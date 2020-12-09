FELONY ARRESTS
Ricky D. Jefferies, 37, of the 1100 block of Reed Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:25 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of Reed Road in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats, carrying a dirk or dagger and violation of parole. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jessica R. West, 27, of the 1200 block of Williams Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 8 on Gray Avenue at Williams Way in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jorden L. Brokenbrough, 23, of the 1700 block of Hammington Smartville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department at 2:10 p.m. Dec. 8 on Ash Way in Marysville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of large capacity magazines, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place or vehicle, corporal injury, grand theft, and damaging a communication device to prevent help. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Nancy V. Castillo, 39, of the 5900 block of Lowe Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:27 a.m. Dec. 9 on State Route 70 south of N. Erle Road. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.