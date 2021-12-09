FELONY ARRESTS
Jordan Rodemaker, 27, of the 4000 block of Marlette Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 1200 block of Northgate Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a prison or jail. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Cindy Venegas, 40, of the 1600 block of Pomona Avenue, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, grand theft and second degree burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Leonela Ramos, 36, of the 1400 block of Mitchell Avenue, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, grand theft, second degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Osvaldo Rodriguez, 42, of the 100 block of Watt Lane, Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 1100 block of Harter Parkway in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, grand theft and second degree burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randall Jimenez, 24, of the 1100 block of E. 17th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:56 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm with a prior felony conviction, being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition and committing a felony while on release or bail. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alexander R. Hernandez, 30, of the 100 block of Sunrise Drive, Brentwood, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:19 a.m. Dec. 8 on Sugarstick Drive in Plumas Lake on suspicion of possession of a lead cane or baton, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
David M. Appel, 20, of the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:57 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 4600 block of Ardmore Avenue in Olivehurst on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Dylan R. Ray, 24, of the 2400 block of Moraine Circle, Rancho Cordova, was arrested by the Department of Fish and Game at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Spenceville Firing Range in Smartsville on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Chirstopher L. Tucker, 48, of Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:52 a.m. Dec. 9 on W. Hammonton Road on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of parole. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jake Oliver, 27, of the 100 block of McCurry Street, Wheatland, was arrested by the Wheatland Police Department at 1:52 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 100 block of McCurry Street in Wheatland on suspicion of felony hit and run and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Miguel Cruz-Cruz, 34, of the 100 block of La Casa Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 on Eager Road west of State Route 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Akilha N. Simon, 31, of the 5900 block of Woodland Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 3:55 a.m. Dec. 8 on Linhurst Avenue south of Bruce Road on suspicion of driving under the influence, child endangerment, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving with a restricted license for a previous DUI conviction and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Angel Cazares, 21, of the 100 block of Belvedere Court, Vallejo, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 8 on 15th Street at Ellis Lake in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.