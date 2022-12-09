Lupe Bud Combs, 39, of the 6000 block of Moon Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Otto Ray Victor McKnight, 39, of the 6300 block of Bayberry Lane, Browns Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 8:57 p.m. Dec. 8 at the 1100 block of North Beale Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Lakhvir Singh, 45, of the 600 block of Calaveras Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:42 p.m. Dec. 7 at the 1300 block of Bogue Road, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Amber Rose, 33, of the 100 block of F Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:45 a.m. Dec. 8 at Brooks Avenue and Pine Way, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jezirae Bates, 19, of the 1100 block of Casita Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:58 a.m. Dec. 8 at April Lane, north Rice Way, on suspicion of reckless evading. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Robert Arant, 57, of the 1800 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Chirstopher Feliciano, 20, of the 2500 block of Jana Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:18 a.m. Dec. 8 at Jillian Drive. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Dane Martin Huusfeldt, 68, homeless, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:57 a.m. Dec. 8 at State Highway 65 and Forty Mile Road. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Reyes Martinez, 19, of Guasave, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:05 a.m. Dec. 8 at Alicia Avenue and Kay Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.