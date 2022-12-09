FELONY ARRESTS

Lupe Bud Combs, 39, of the 6000 block of Moon Avenue, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:15 a.m. Dec. 8 at his own residence, on suspicion of possession of a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person. He was booked into Yuba County Jail. 

Tags

Recommended for you