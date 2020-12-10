FELONY ARRESTS
Holly Beidlier, 33, of the 1700 block of El Veranda Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:14 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 1700 block of Blevins Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Brandon Crandall, 27, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:23 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 500 block of Colusa Avenue. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David A. Wilson, 33, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:15 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sutter County Jail on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Eliza G. Arellano, 36, of the 600 block of North Barrett Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:20 a.m. Dec. 9 at her residence on suspicion of corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Johnny Daranikone, 36, of Sacramento was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 3300 block of Forty Mile Road on suspicion of corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.