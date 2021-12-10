FELONY ARRESTS
Surinder Pal, 62, of the 200 block of Samuel Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:47 a.m. Dec. 9 in the 200 block of Samuel Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Moses Martinez, 37, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 9 on Plumas Street at Lynn Way in Yuba City on suspicion of criminal threats and vandalism with damage of $400 or more. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jose Aleman, 26, of the 2100 block of Pennington Road, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:06 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 2100 block of Pennington Road in Live Oak on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and criminal threats. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
James A. Barnhart, 27, of the 400 block of Dorman Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 11:55 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 1100 block of N. Beale Road in Marysville on suspicion of possession of an illegal weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, driving a vehicle with a defective windshield and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
De’Marrea I. McCoy-Gordon, 29, of the 1500 block of Valley Vista Avenue, Vallejo, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 on E Street at First Street in Marysville on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Richard Gray, 53, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:07 a.m. Dec. 9 on Plumas Street at Bridge Street in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Sanchez-Cruz, 37, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8 p.m. Dec. 9 on Gray Avenue at Kensington Way in Yuba City. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jasjot Nagra, 23, of the 1900 block of Autumnwood Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 p.m. Dec. 9 on Lexington Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael P. Brinsley, 58, of the 2900 block of Hammonton Smartsville Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 9 on Hammonton Smartsville Road at Bryden Way in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Taylor M. Waters, 25, of the 400 block of Mariposa Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 1:14 a.m. Dec. 9 at Carl’s Jr. in Marysville on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.